Schiavo gets two education bills to final hurdle 

Two bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, that would affect educational institutions across California cleared the Senate’s Appropriations Committee last week.

Assembly Bills 2999 and 3074, both authored by Schiavo, were given the green light to head to the Senate floor and have now been ordered to be read for a third time.

Once that third reading occurs, the bills can be voted on and would need a simple majority of 21 senators for them to head to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk to be signed into law.

The Senate has until Aug. 31 to send bills to the governor’s desk.

They were two of six bills authored by Schiavo that made it past “Suspense Day,” when the committee swiftly judges whether a bill can move to the full Senate. Generally, bills that have been deemed to potentially cost the state at least $50,000 or more from the state’s general fund or $150,000 from a special fund are placed on the committee’s Suspense File.

“Six of our bills, including the Crime Survivor Trauma Leave (AB 2499), Abortion Access Transparency (AB 2670) and Healthy Homework Act (AB 2999), have successfully passed the Senate Appropriations Committee and are now being considered on the Senate floor,” Schiavo said in a prepared statement released on Tuesday. “This brings us to 14 total bills moving forward, with one of them already signed by the governor.”

The Healthy Homework Act, as currently amended, would encourage public K-12 school districts to develop homework policies by the beginning of the 2027-28 school year and formally adopt those by the end of that school year.

“The goal of the policy shall be to promote evidence-based homework practices to support pupil learning and well-being, and to ensure consistency and clarity in assigning of homework and requires the development of the policy to involve significant stakeholder participation in order to ensure that the policies are responsive to the unique needs and desires of pupils, parents and educators in each community,” reads a Senate analysis of the bill.

Schiavo said in her statement that the bill continues to receive bipartisan support. The bill passed unanimously out of the Assembly, with several Assembly members choosing not to cast a vote, including Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, who represents some eastern portions of the Santa Clarita Valley.

“The Healthy Homework Act continues to garner strong bipartisan support, reflecting a shared commitment to reducing unnecessary stress on students and their families,” Schiavo said. “This bill champions a smarter approach to homework that directly benefits student learning, physical and mental health outcomes, backed by the California PTA and countless educators and parents throughout our state.”

AB 3074, otherwise known as the California Racial Mascots Act, expands on current legislation that bans the usage of “derogatory Native American terms” as mascots for public K-12 schools.

The term “Redskins” is already banned in California from being used as a mascot, and Schiavo’s bill would include “Apaches, Big Reds, Braves, Chiefs, Chieftains, Chippewa, Comanches, Indians, Savages, Squaw and Tribe” as banned mascot names beginning July 1, 2026.

The California Community College, California State University and University of California systems would be exempt from the legislation.

The William S. Hart Union High School District previously had “Indians” as the mascot for Hart High, but the governing board voted in July 2021 to change it, citing a need to move away from a race-based symbol.

Students and staff at Hart High voted earlier this year to have the new mascot be “Hawks” beginning with the current school year.

One school district, the Tulare Joint Union High School District, has declared its opposition to the bill, along with five individuals, who have not been named. The Tulare school district includes Tulare Union High School, which uses “Tribe” as its mascot after previously changing it from “Redskins.”

“Our high school underwent a mascot change in recent years, a process that was challenging for our students, staff and community. Our high school has a rich tradition of excellence in academics, sports and extracurricular activities,” the district said in its argument. “The mascot is more than just a symbol; it represents the spirit, unity and pride of our school. It is deeply intertwined with the identity of our students and the culture of our campus. Changing our mascot once again will disrupt this sense of identity and community, causing confusion and disconnection among students, staff and our community.”

AB 3074 passed unanimously out of the Assembly, though more than a dozen members, including Lackey, did not cast a vote.

Other bills from Schiavo that have advanced to the Senate floor include AB 2499, which “provides job-protected leave for survivors and family members supporting victims of violent crimes, ensuring they have the necessary time to heal without fear of losing their employment,” and AB 2670, which “enhances the availability of clear information on reproductive health services, empowering individuals to make informed decisions,” Schiavo said.

“All of these bills are testament to our commitment to creating a healthier, safer, and thriving community for all families,” Schiavo said in her statement. “We appreciate the continued support from all stakeholders and look forward to seeing these important measures advance to the governor’s desk.”