Sheriff’s Station investigating fatal crash on Valencia Boulevard 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials are investigating a crash that left at least one person dead Thursday night in Valencia, according to officials.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed there was a fatal crash at 10:50 p.m. on Valencia Boulevard, then refused to answer any questions about the incident, stating it was part of an ongoing investigation as of Friday morning.

No information was being released regarding any vehicles that might have been involved, any factors that might have led to the crash or any information regarding potential injuries.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials reported deputies called for medical personnel to a crash site near the intersection of Valencia and McBean Parkway at 10:52 p.m., and they were on scene a minute later, according to Luis Garcia of the Fire Department.

He said the incident was reported to the department as a solo-vehicle crash.

One patient was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital at 11:08 p.m.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.