Small Acton fire closes down Metrolink 

A half-acre brush fire was quickly put out Monday afternoon at Bootlegger Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road in Acton, according to Craig Little, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Little said firefighters were called to respond to a vehicle fire at 1:46 p.m. and arrived on the scene 10 minutes later. Upon firefighters’ arrival, the fire had spread to light brush.

As a precautionary measure, Metrolink shut down the train tracks at 1:56 p.m., according to Little. At the time of this story’s publication, it is not known when the tracks will open back up.

“The cause (of the vehicle fire) is still under investigation, and Bureau of Land Management is sending an investigator,” said Little.

Forward progress was stopped at 2:02 p.m. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.