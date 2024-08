A 2-acre brush fire that broke out between Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road Sunday afternoon was quickly halted, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Bernard Peters of the L.A. County Fire Department.

According to Peters, firefighters were dispatched to the brush fire at 1:07 p.m. and the first engine arrived on the scene at 1:10 p.m.

Forward progress was stopped at 1:25 p.m. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.