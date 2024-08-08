Spot fire reported near Auto Row 

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials handled a small spot fire near Auto Center Drive and Valencia Boulevard on Thursday morning.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported from the 20-foot-by-20-foot spot fire that was reported around 6:55 a.m. in the Santa Clara River Wash near the local baseball fields.

Fire officials reported they were on scene by 7 a.m. and the incident was quickly under control.

Luis Garcia, a spokesman for the Fire Department, said firefighters were still at the scene of the incident as of 9 a.m. doing “mop-up,” to make sure no new incidents occurred.

The incident was not believed to be a part of an arson investigation at this time, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.