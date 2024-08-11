Vehicle fire quickly extinguished  

Personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department quickly extinguished a vehicle fire that occurred on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 and State Route 14 interchange on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the blaze was thought to be a brush fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a vehicle engulfed in flames, said Melanie Flores a spokeswoman with the agency.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there was no spread to the brush.

No injuries were reported.