3 Best Affiliate Programs for Beginners Without a Website

The affiliate marketing industry is booming, valued in excess of $12 billion globally. It’s an absolute gift for savvy entrepreneurs: you earn money by promoting other people’s products or services, without having to invest a penny in the process. Best of all, you don’t even need your own website to get started. You simply need to track down the best affiliate programs for beginners without a website.

The most dynamic and versatile affiliate schemes enable you to generate significant revenues via an endless range of alternative online channels. To help you get started, we’ve scoured the affiliate marketing landscape to shortlist the top three beginner-friendly schemes in the game right now. All fantastic opportunities to set yourself up for online marketing success, no website needed.

Let’s dive in

Best Affiliate Programs for Beginners without a Website

Our top picks of the best affiliate marketing programs all have a few important things in common. In terms of solid earnings potential, great support from a team you can trust, and the gentlest possible learning curve, each of the following is well worth checking out:

1. Media Mister Affiliate Program

Kicking things off, let’s talk about the Media Mister affiliate program – a real gem for newcomers in the affiliate marketing scene. Media Mister has built its name as the go-to source for social media engagement services across all popular platforms, with a huge global audience. And they’ve also put together one of the best affiliate programs for beginners without a website.

Designed by experts who bring over a decade of industry experience to the table, it’s known for its user-friendly approach and broad appeal. From blogs to social media to online courses and more, you can put this lucrative program into action just about anywhere – no business or personal website needed.

All are headlined by a massive 60% commission rate for every referral, which is more or less impossible to beat.

But the perks don’t stop there. They’ve eliminated all caps on revenues, which means limitless earning potential. There’s also the possibility of high-ticket sales; like earning up to $6000 from a single referral. Coupled with a huge 365-day cookie duration and a super-high conversion rate courtesy of a trusted service provider, it all adds up to great earnings potential.

Signing up is a breeze; the whole thing is free of any costs, and you get expert support directly from their own in-house team. More than 900 affiliates have already earned $800,000+ with Media Mister, making it one of the best places to start your new business.

Also, popular news sites Zeebiz and Daily Iowan recognized the Media Mister Affiliate program as one of the best high-paying affiliate programs in the industry.

Commission: 60% fixed commission payment on all successful referrals.

Payout: PayPal or direct deposit, transferred on the 10th of each month.

Resources and Support: Banners and dedicated customer support.

Cookie Duration: 365 days, which is the longest of any similar scheme on the web.

Languages: 5 Languages supported – English, French, Italian, German, Spanish.

>>Signup and Start Earning with Media Mister Affiliate Program

2. GetAFollower Affiliate Program

Next up, GetAFollower is a breath of fresh air for those new to affiliate marketing – especially if you don’t have a website to start with. Their affiliate program is built on the principles of ease and approachability, setting you up for success from the get-go. You don’t need a website – you can refer potential customer to their site via social media, your blog, guest posts – an endless range of options to explore.

With GetAFollower, you have the chance to earn a generous 60% commission just by recommending their top-rated digital marketing and social media services.

It’s a program that stands firmly on the grounds of ‘no investment, no fuss’. One of the standout features for beginners is how quickly you can jump in—the setup is lightning-fast, taking about a day to receive your personal affiliate link. The support team is there with you every step, ensuring you know exactly what to do.

Using the famed Post Affiliate Pro tool, they make the technical side of things a breeze with no headaches involved. It’s a clear, straightforward system, which has already led to over $80,000 in total commissions handed out to affiliates. And there’s no cap, which means the sky’s the limit for your earnings.

GetAFollower’s cookie duration sits at 90 days, which is plenty of time to capitalize on your efforts and watch those potential earnings tally up. And with a wide range of products priced from $2 to over $2,000, they make sure there’s something for everyone, giving you a great chance to attract buyers.

Commission: 60% commission paid out on every successful referral.

Payout: PayPal or Crypto payments are made once each month.

Resources and Support: Post Affiliate Pro, Banners for simple link promotion.

Cookie Duration: 8 months from the date the link is clicked.

>>Signup and Start Earning with GetAFollower Affiliate Program

3. Buy Real Media Affiliate Program

For those new to affiliate marketing, Buy Real Media offers a straightforward program that’s easy to manage. This company sells social media engagement solutions to a wide range of customers, including bloggers, influencers, and businesses. This broad-reaching appeal makes it easy to find and refer potential buyers from almost anywhere on the web – and you get a solid 60% of every sale as a commission.

You don’t need to be an expert or have any experience to get started. Signing up is simple, and usually, within two days, you’re ready to start sharing your unique referral link. There’s no cap on earnings, so there’s potential to earn as much as you can based on successful sales.

The 90-day cookie duration gives people who clicked on your link plenty of time to make a purchase, which can help you earn plenty in the long run. Tracking your progress is also hassle-free with their straightforward centralized dashboard. And if you’re into digital currency, Buy Real Media offers the option to get your monthly payments in Cryptocurrency.

All in all, it’s a no-fuss program that’s great for beginners without websites looking to dip their toes into affiliate marketing without the hassle of complex systems or jargon. If it’s your first time at bat, Buy Real Media is a great place to start.

Commission: 60% fixed commission received on every successful referral.

Payout: Monthly transfers by PayPal or Crypto (Bitcoin or Ethereum).

Resources and Support: Exclusive centralized account management dashboard.

Cookie Duration: 6 months as standard.

>>Signup and Earn with Buy Real Media Affiliate Program

How We Ranked the Best Affiliate Marketing Programs for Beginners Who Don’t Have a Website?

Choosing the best affiliate marketing programs for beginners without a website isn’t about picking one that looks good on paper. It’s about finding a program that aligns with the unique challenges and opportunities a beginner faces.

Here’s a breakdown of the factors we considered in order to come up with our recommendations:

No Website Needed

Right off the bat, it was crucial to find affiliate programs that don’t require you to have a website. That means the focus is on programs that allow you to share your affiliate link across various platforms – such as social media, email, blogs etc. – or even through general word-of-mouth.

Brand Expertise and Reputation

Trust plays a big role in affiliate marketing. Partnering with a brand that has proven industry expertise and a positive reputation is key because it means you’re in safe hands. If they know what they’re doing, they’re in a much better position to help your affiliate business succeed.

Commission Rate

Higher commission rates are a biggie – they directly impact your potential earnings. While not the only aspect to consider, we placed heavy emphasis on programs with competitive rates. These providers offer the best opportunity for earning high affiliate revenues, whether you’re starting out or a seasoned pro.

Quality of their Services

High-quality services lead to satisfied customers and repeat purchases. By promoting reputable services, you’re maximizing your chances of higher conversion rates – a step towards affiliate marketing success. When you recommend quality services, it enhances your credibility as an affiliate and helps you make more profitable referrals.

Larger Packages

When programs offer larger packages or higher-priced services, even a single sale can lead to a substantial profit. For new affiliate marketers, this is a great opportunity as it means you don’t have to make hundreds of sales to generate decent revenues. The more you can potentially make from a single sale, the easier your job becomes.

Long Cookie Duration

A longer cookie duration gives your referrals more time to decide on what they want to buy, and still credit you for the sale. This is critical because purchase decisions can take time, and your referrals might also make repeat purchases. Cookie durations range from a few weeks to several months but longer is always better.

Flexible Payment Transfer Options

The choice of cashing out through different channels like bank transfers, PayPal, or even Cryptocurrencies is always a bonus. You should have access to simple affiliate tools that let you choose your preferred payment option and amend it anytime you like, so that you always get paid on your terms – however you prefer.

Through careful evaluation of these factors, we were able to pick out the three best programs in the business right now if you’re starting from scratch and don’t have your own website to work with.

Now getting down to business – exactly where can you share your affiliate links, if you don’t have a website?

The short answer is, in quite a lot of places.

There’s a huge range of options to explore, but the following are by far the simplest and most effective online channels for generating affiliate income with your referral links:

Publish Articles on Free Platforms

Platforms like Medium or LinkedIn are perfect for publishing articles without needing a website. Focus on creating engaging, interesting content that ties naturally to your affiliate products or services. By integrating your affiliate links in these articles, you’re providing useful content while at the same time pointing them in the direction of whatever you’re promoting.

Utilize Guest Post and Sponsored Post Opportunities

When it comes to extending your reach, guest posting on existing sites and blogs can work wonders. This involves pitching article ideas to websites that operate within your niche, and carefully weaving your affiliate links into their content. It’s a strategic way to place affiliate links on established and trusted channels, reaching audiences that already trust the host site.

Utilize Paid Advertising

Paid advertising is a powerful tool many affiliate marketers rely on to bolster their earnings. Using platforms like Facebook or Google Ads allows you to focus on a specific target audience with pinpoint precision – those who are most likely to be interested in your affiliate products. You set up an ad campaign to target high-value leads, you benefit from high-profile exposure, and you only pay when people actually click on your ads.

Engage in Email Marketing

If you have a decent number of contacts on file, email marketing campaigns can drive affiliate revenues. Embedded affiliate links within your emails or newsletters encourage direct action from your readers. Your job is to provide them with genuinely valuable content so they believe what you say and trust your product/service recommendations.

Leverage Social Media Platforms

All top social media platforms are excellent places to post links and drive referral traffic. Whether it’s through Instagram stories, Twitter threads, TikTok videos, or Facebook posts, it’s all about sharing valuable insights or experiences related to your affiliate products. You convince them they’re worth checking out with your content and combine your affiliate links with a CTA.

Participate in Forums Discussions

Online communities like Reddit and Quora are particularly great for promoting affiliate links. People head to these places to ask questions, seek recommendations, and generally discuss things they’re interested in. If you can provide them with helpful answers and useful insights, there’s a good chance they’ll click on your affiliate links to see what you’re endorsing.

Final Thoughts

Wrapping up, becoming successful (and maybe even rich) in the world of affiliate marketing isn’t all about having a website. By effectively utilizing the right marketing tools and platforms, you can take full advantage of some of the best affiliate marketing programs on the web, and earn generous commissions.

It’s simply a case of putting your digital marketing skills to the test in the right places.

From social media to online courses to physical and digital product reviews, there’s huge scope for sharing affiliate links all over the web. Share useful knowledge and insights, promote products you genuinely believe in, and make it as easy as possible for those you reach to check out what’s on offer for themselves.

Get these three things right, and you’ll probably find the rest pretty much takes care of itself.

FAQS

Can I Be an Affiliate Without a Website?

Absolutely – there are so many places across the web where you can share your affiliate links as a newcomer, from social media to forums to discussion groups to online courses. A website is, therefore, optional but not necessary.

What is a Good Affiliate Program to Start with as a Beginner?

The programme from Media Mister comes particularly highly recommended, having been engineered from the ground up to be as simple and accessible as possible.

Where Can I Post My Affiliate Links for Free?

You can post affiliate links for free almost anywhere. Blog posts, social media, product reviews, guest posts, answers on Quora, recommendations and discussions on Reddit, in your email signature, in the newsletters you send out – the options are endless.

Are These Affiliate Programs Free to Join?

Yes – all three of the programmes outlined above or 100% free of charge. It costs nothing to sign up, and you keep every penny of the money you make with no upper limits or deductions whatsoever.