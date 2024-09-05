5 Challenges of Scaling an Engineering Team (and How To Solve Them)

Getting to a point where you need to scale your engineering team is an exciting step as it’s a clear sign of growth. However, it can also get really complicated really fast. Whether it’s making sure your code quality doesn’t slip or staying on track with deadlines, the challenges can add up quickly.

This is why more and more companies are turning to alternative solutions to traditional hiring. One of which being team extension. By integrating skilled external talent into your existing team, you get the extra support without the headaches of a lengthy (and expensive) hiring process.

Let’s explore five common challenges engineering teams face when scaling, and how team extension can help you solve them.

Challenge 1: Maintaining code quality

As you bring on more developers, it’s easy for standards to slip, leading to inconsistent code, technical debt, or bugs that can be costly to fix later. This is especially true if there’s no clear process in place for code reviews. The new team members won’t have a deep understanding of your existing codebase and it will take some time to get them up to speed.

With team extension services, you can bring in skilled developers who are already familiar with industry best practices and modern coding standards. They will seamlessly integrate into your existing processes, adopt the tools and technologies you use, and embrace your way of working. All without the ramp-up time that typically comes with new hires.

Challenge 2: Balancing workload and meeting deadlines

As your engineering team grows, keeping projects on schedule while balancing the workload becomes increasingly tricky. With more people on the team, it might seem like deadlines would be easier to meet – but in reality, the opposite often happens. Coordinating tasks, ensuring everyone’s on the same page, and managing dependencies across a larger team can slow things down.

Hiring and onboarding new team members is a long and tiresome process. From reviewing applications to interviewing and preparing technical tasks, it will take a big chunk out of your time.

With team extension, you can bring in skilled developers who can help take on key tasks, freeing up your core team to focus on the big picture. Plus, they can hit the ground running and contribute immediately.

Challenge 3: Preserving company culture

When your team starts to grow, one of the less obvious challenges is keeping your company culture intact. What worked well for a smaller, tight-knit team doesn’t always scale easily. With more people involved, it can be harder to maintain the same level of collaboration and alignment that you once had.

Team extension can help preserve that culture and improve collaboration. Unlike traditional outsourcing, team extension brings in developers who integrate directly into your workflows. They’re not working in isolation. Instead, they become an extension of your team, participating in meetings, contributing to decisions, and staying aligned with your company’s goals and values.

Challenge 4: Hiring and retaining the right people

In a competitive market, finding skilled developers is tough enough, but keeping them long-term is another story. The hiring process can be slow and resource-intensive – posting jobs, screening candidates, multiple interview rounds, and then onboarding. Meanwhile, your projects don’t wait, and the pressure to deliver continues to build.

Even after you manage to hire the right people, retaining them can take time and effort. Developers have plenty of options, and if they feel overworked or disconnected from meaningful projects, it’s easy for them to jump ship. Not to mention, the cost of turnover – time lost, knowledge gaps, and starting the hiring cycle all over again.

This is where team extension offers a smart, flexible solution. Instead of battling for top talent in a crowded market, team extension lets you tap into a pool of skilled professionals who are ready to start contributing right away. They can fill specific roles that might be temporary (where hiring someone full-time might not make sense) or handle key tasks where you need a specialized skill set.

Challenge 5: Adapting processes and infrastructure

As your engineering team grows, it’s not just about adding more people – you also need to ensure that your processes and infrastructure can scale with you. Managing the tools, software, hardware, and other resources that support development becomes a lot more complex as your team expands.

For example, your development pipeline might slow down as more people push code, or your testing environments might become overloaded, leading to delays in deployment. Even simple things like ensuring everyone has the right tools and access can become a logistical headache.

With team extension, you not only get extra hands but also fresh perspectives and broad experience with various tools, systems, and processes. External team members can help you identify bottlenecks, recommend more efficient tools, and optimize your development environments.

Key takeaways

Scaling an engineering team is an exciting milestone, but it comes with its fair share of challenges – from keeping the same level of quality and meeting your deadlines to preserving company culture, hiring (and keeping) the right people, and making sure your infrastructure can handle your growth. If not addressed in time, these can hurt developer productivity, communication and team cohesion.

As discussed throughout the article, team extension is a great way to mitigate those challenges. It allows you to bring in the right tech talent at the right time, keeping your projects on track without overburdening your core team.

Whether you need extra hands for a specific project or ongoing support to meet growing demand, team extension can give your development team the boost it needs to keep growing and delivering great results.