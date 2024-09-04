Blog

Three brush fires break out along SR-14   

A helicopter drops water over a brushfire on the hillside next to State Route 14U on Wednesday morning. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.
Three brush fires broke out along the northbound side of State Route 14 Wednesday morning, according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department. 

Firefighters initially responded to a brush fire that broke out near the northbound SR-14 and Placerita Canyon Road, according to Luis Garcia, spokesman for the Fire Department. 

According to Garcia, firefighters were dispatched at 10:51 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:58 a.m.  

While they were responding to the initial call, two other fires broke out along the SR-14, and teams were divided to tackle each spot fire, according to Sanchez. 

Forward progress was stopped at 11:31 a.m. No structures were reported threatened and no injuries were reported. 

According to Sanchez, one fire was stopped at 1 acre and the other two fires were stopped at 3 acres.  

Maya Morales

