Three brush fires break out along SR-14   

Three brush fires broke out along the northbound side of State Route 14 Wednesday morning, according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Firefighters initially responded to a brush fire that broke out near the northbound SR-14 and Placerita Canyon Road, according to Luis Garcia, spokesman for the Fire Department.

According to Garcia, firefighters were dispatched at 10:51 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:58 a.m.

While they were responding to the initial call, two other fires broke out along the SR-14, and teams were divided to tackle each spot fire, according to Sanchez.

Forward progress was stopped at 11:31 a.m. No structures were reported threatened and no injuries were reported.

According to Sanchez, one fire was stopped at 1 acre and the other two fires were stopped at 3 acres.