Circus Vargas comes back to SCV for the first time in seven years 

Circus Vargas may have run away from Santa Clarita for seven years, but it’s coming back with performers from around the world in “Jubilé! An Epic World Celebration.”

With opening night taking place on Saturday, the circus invites residents of all ages to attend the show, which runs at the Valencia Town Center until Sept. 23.

Circus Vargas is coming back to Santa Clarita for the first time in eight years with a new show, “Jubilé! An Epic World Celebration!” at Valencia Town Center from Sept. 14 to 23. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Circus Vargas CEO Katya Arata-Quiroga reflected on coming back to Santa Clarita.

“We are really looking forward to coming back here. This city is actually very dear to us, because it was one of the first cities we did when we reopened Circus Vargas in 2006,” Arata-Quiroga said. “Before that it was in my family. It was closed for about two years when they retired, and my husband and I reopened it.”

According to Arata-Quiroga, the circus visits 26 cities throughout the year, with a three-week halt in the summer to brainstorm new ideas to perform the following season.

“We are family owned and operated, so it’s really nice to have the family together. We have a school room on site, we have parents on site,” Arata-Quiroga said. “We try to bring a new show with new action all over the world. This year’s show is actually very special, because we brought acts from all different nations.”

Acts this year include a unicycle act from the Czech Republic, as well as a motorcycle act with four GlobeRiders.

“We have the wheel of death, which has never been here before in our show. We also have another amazing aerial act from Finland. Our featured event this year is our singing ringmaster, Johnathan Lee Iverson. He is a world-famous singer and circus announcer, and he was opera trained,” Arata-Quiroga said. “Circus Vargas is now animal-free, and the show is totally spectacular. We try to put on the best show that we can.”

Showtimes vary. Tickets and specific show schedule are available at circusvargas.com/tickets.