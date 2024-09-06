City to talk about potential roles in next Summer Games 

World-class Olympians aren’t the only ones already looking ahead to be a part of the action for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The Santa Clarita City Council has asked how the Santa Clarita Valley can become a part of the action, perhaps even capitalizing on its proximity to the host city in the same way that Long Beach and Temecula have been able to, so far.

Tyler Pledger, who’s presenting the discussion to the City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday, said the talk is meant to be “open-ended,” in that she’ll present the information available for council members to then lead the discussion.

City officials noted in the agenda that it has put a formal request for a presentation on collaboration opportunities to the LA2028 committee, which has not yet taken place.

The closing ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics was not even a month ago, but the scheduling has already begun for four years from now.

“The international multisport event will include various competitions held across the Greater Los Angeles area, with two additional sites in Oklahoma City (from July 14-30, 2028),” according to the city’s agenda. The Paralympics are scheduled for the same locations approximately one month later, from Aug. 15-27.

It also notes several surrounding cities playing auxiliary roles, such as Long Beach, which is hosting artistic swimming, water polo and marathon swimming, as well as Paralympic events. Temecula is hosting equestrian events for both Summer Games.

One way the report proposes the city of Santa Clarita might play a role is to help the Olympic Committee achieve its mobility goals.

“LA28 will be car-free, requiring all spectators to walk, bike, or use public transportation to reach the Olympic venues,” according to the city’s report. LA Metro estimates it will need at an additional 2,500 buses to meet demand and plans to ask agencies across Southern California for help.

“Santa Clarita Transit will have an opportunity to operate feeder service from the Santa Clarita Valley to regional transit hubs,” according to Pledger’s report.

The city also is a part of the group working on these logistics ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which also will have matches in Los Angeles.

The kickoff meeting for that discussion is scheduled for Sept. 19