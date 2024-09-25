COC holds annual ‘Shine a Light on Suicide’ event 

College of the Canyons’ Student Health and Wellness Center is holding its annual “Shine a Light on Suicide” event, which began on Tuesday and continues from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

David Vakil, College of the Canyons dean of math, science and engineering, walks past a lawn full of empty chairs on Tuesday morning during day one of the campus’s two-day “Shine a Light” suicide awareness event. 1,100 chairs are set up every year to represent the national number of college students who have taken their own lives. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

This year 1,100 empty chairs were placed out in the Honor Grove to represent the number of college students who die by suicide nationally each year.

“Noticing all the chairs, all the students that we end up losing to mental health stuff. It’s depressing and upsetting to hear about,” said Kaitlyn Thompson as she walked through the display.

Surrounding the display were small informational signs that included data and quotes about suicide prevention.

During Tuesday’s event there were several mental health resources and organizations to direct students about how they can help their community.

Jason Reyes, a College of the Canyons student, speaks with one of the representatives of the National Alliance on Mental Health during day one of the college’s annual “Shine a Light” suicide awareness event on Tuesday morning. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

Jason Reyes, a returning student, said that when he was in school 20 years ago this event would have made a huge difference in so many people’s lives.

“A lot’s changed from when I was in school to now returning. I think one of the biggest things is we knew it (help) was there. We just didn’t really have as much support as what I’m seeing today,” said Reyes.

Reyes said that he felt that if he and others knew about these resources back then it would be an entirely new world.

It’s important for students to know where they can get help if they’re struggling and to know there’s a community who recognizes how important mental health is, said Thompson.

The second day of the event will include a suicide prevention and response training presented by Priscilla Benites, mental health supervisor at the Student Health and Wellness Center, which is open to the public. The event will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Halsey Hall Room 233.