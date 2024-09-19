College Briefs for Sept. 19

Local students earn dean’s list recognition from George Fox University

Several local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2024 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

The following students received recognition:

• Savannah Stadtlander, sophomore, psychology, of Canyon Country.

• Emily Benavidez, sophomore, psychology, of Santa Clarita.

• Shane McClendon, senior, psychology, of Santa Clarita.

• Andrew Sutherland, senior, business administration, of Santa Clarita.

• Katie Brown, senior, financial services, of Stevenson Ranch.

George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University” and ranked as the top Christian college in Oregon by The Wall Street Journal. More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 14 master’s and doctoral degrees.

Luke Papayoanou named to dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University

Luke Papayoanou, of Valencia, is among the 557 students who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2024 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University.

Mount St. Mary’s University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university in the Catoctin Mountains near historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland’s second largest city. The university offers more than 80 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate-level programs.

The Mount includes Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, the second oldest in the United States, and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, an idyllic shrine for spiritual reflection located on the hill above the university.