Community supports local law enforcement at annual Sheriff’s Foundation Golf Tournament  

Despite the weather reaching the high 90s on Monday morning, 144 golfers made their way to the Valencia Country Club to participate in the fourth annual Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation Golf Tournament to help raise funds for resources that will further support local deputies.

“Everyone’s being a trouper,” board member Gloria Mercado-Fortine said enthusiastically regarding the hot weather. “It means a lot … this is one of our largest events and this is how we are able to provide all the equipment for the station, all the resources that are not done by the city or the county.”

Before the fourth annual Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation Golf Tournament began, a special ceremony and presentation of colors was held by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Colorgaurd on Monday at the Valencia Country Club. 090924 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The sold-out tournament also sponsored 33 sheriff’s deputies and four Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel to participate in the fun.

The SCV Sheriff’s Foundation supports local law enforcement by providing equipment and services that are not funded by Los Angeles County or the city of Santa Clarita. In the past, the nonprofit organization has purchased numerous supplies ranging from tactical trauma kits to Bluetooth headsets for better communication, states the organization’s website.

The fourth annual Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation Golf Tournament welcomed 144 players to help raise funds to further benefit the SCV Sheriff’s Station with additional resources to keep the city safe on Monday at Valencia Country Club. 090924 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

SCV Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez thanked the community members for their constant support and aiding local deputies with the essential resources needed to protect the third largest city in L.A. County and the surrounding unincorporated areas. He also advised his deputies to enjoy their time at the 18-hole golf course and remain hydrated.

“You are one of the reasons we continue to be named one of the safest cities in the U.S,” said SCV Sheriff’s Foundation President Scott Schauer. “This is why our foundation, which is a nonprofit organization, raises funds to support the station and deputies with equipment and supplies that are needed.”

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez welcomed attendees to the fourth annual SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club on Monday. 090924 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

He added: “Without the funds we raise, our station wouldn’t be able to have our mobile command post, which is dispatched for emergencies within our community, whether it’s for an earthquake, a major crash or a missing child.”