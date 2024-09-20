County looking at $7.5M project for The Old Road upgrade 

A multi-million-dollar project to seismically retrofit a part of The Old Road over Castaic Creek is up for approval at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The county Department of Public Works is seeking approval to “carry out the accelerated delivery of The Old Road over Castaic Creek Project, including the delegation of authority to adopt the plans and specifications, advertise for bids, and award and execute a construction contract,” according to documents provided with Tuesday’s agenda.

The bridge is currently not equipped to withstand significant seismic activity, according to Public Works, and the project, if approved, would bring it “into conformance with current seismic standards and will include the installation of catcher blocks, concrete infill walls, micropiles under the existing footing, and other appurtenant work.”

“When the project is completed, it will positively improve and enhance public safety by retrofitting the existing bridge to more effectively withstand earthquake forces,” reads a letter from Mark Pestrella, director of Public Works.

Work for the project is anticipated to begin in April 2025 and would be completed by November 2025.

The estimated cost of the construction ranges between $3.1 million to $4.7 million, and is not to exceed that by more than 15%. The total cost, including preparing plans and specifications, consulting services, surveys, inspection and other work associated with the project, is estimated to be $7.5 million.

Nearly $5.5 million of that is set to come from the Federal Highway Bridge Program, with the remainder due to come from special county funds.

“Delegating to the director of Public Works the authority to adopt the plans and specifications, advertise and award the project will allow Public Works to complete and deliver the project in an expedited manner without jeopardizing grant funding requirements,” the letter reads.

The board previously approved a mitigated negative declaration that showed the project would have no significant effect on the environment, according to Public Works.