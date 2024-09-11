Deputies detain man on suspicion of domestic violence 

A reported domestic violence incident that occurred in Canyon Country early Wednesday afternoon resulted in one person being detained after the suspect fled the scene, but returned, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies with the station were called to the 18700 block of Mandan Street in Canyon Country shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday after a woman called in saying she was a victim of domestic violence, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle but “made a quick loop” and returned to the apartment complex within a couple of minutes, Jensen said.

The man was detained without incident and the investigation is ongoing, Jensen said.

A suspect description was not immediately available on Wednesday afternoon.