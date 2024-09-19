Deputies to step up patrols around In-N-Out 

After several fights were reported and several other calls for service made to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies might be especially visible near the In-N-Out on Bouquet Canyon Road on Friday.

Station officials confirmed they’ve received six calls to the shopping center since Aug. 1, which is also a parking-lot hangout some evenings for teens and young adults.

Several of the calls ended up being just large groups of teens who had gathered, but three fights at the parking lot might have put residents on edge and spurred the additional calls.

A fight was reported at the location around 9:40 p.m. Aug. 23, and then again on Sept. 6 and Sept. 13.

None of the incidents led to any arrests, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputy Robert Jensen said the station has reached out to the shopping center, and officials have agreed to keep the lights on later to help with security.

Jensen also said deputies would be a little more visible there, particularly around the time of “Friday night lights,” or high school football.

He said the shopping center’s location is somewhat in between where a few of the local schools play football, which makes it a natural confluence for the local rivalries.

He added that the restaurant has been very cooperative and proactive about contacting law enforcement whenever there’s an incident.

Restaurant officials with In-N-Out’s corporate office said they would respond to questions with a statement about whether private security would be present on Friday nights, but one has not yet been released as of this story’s publication.