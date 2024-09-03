Deputies: Woman detained after breaking into business 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detained a woman at gunpoint who was suspected of breaking into a business and shattering a victim’s car window on Monday afternoon in Canyon Country.

As Deputy Villalobos was patrolling the 27900 block of Lost Canyon Road in Canyon Country, near a spot under State Route 14 that is known for drug dealing, she observed a window of a vehicle shattered.

“I saw the glass on the floor and then I saw the victim standing by the car,” she said.

She called for backup when she saw the suspect, described to be in her late 30s early 40s, according to Villalobos, inside of a building and the window of it also shattered.

As additional units arrived, the female suspect was arrested at gunpoint and without further incident.

A female suspect shattered a victim’s car window and broke into a vacant building on Monday afternoon in Canyon Country. 090224 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

It is unknown if anything was stolen, but the commercial building is vacant and up for lease.

The victim whose SUV window was shattered, who asked not to be identified, was planning to go for a walk with his family and parked his vehicle parallel to the vacant building.

“We were under the bridge when [the suspect] began screaming and threatening us,” the victim said in Spanish. “She had a pole with her as well.”

He added that he didn’t understand what exactly she was yelling, because she was inside the building and they kept a distance from her for their safety.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for further questioning, said Villalobos.