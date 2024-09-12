Blog

Detectives seek public’s help to ID body of dead woman 

Detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who was found deceased last month in Agua Dulce. 

The body, belonging to a person described as a female Hispanic, 40-50 years old, between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 135 pounds, short graying hair, natural teeth and possibly a lip-liner tattoo, according to an alert issued by the Sheriff’s Department.   

“She was wearing a black jacket, long gray sweater, gray shorts and heavy black boots,” according to an alert from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “She has a circular scar on her neck and her name could possibly be Jennifer.”  

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.  

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

