DVDFab13 Update: New Features and Performance Enhancements for Mac & Windows 

DVDFab is a comprehensive multimedia software solution that offers a wide range of features, including DVD and Blu-ray copying, ripping, and creating. Trusted by millions of users worldwide, DVDFab consistently delivers powerful tools for managing and enhancing your digital media experience. Today, we are thrilled to announce the release of the latest updates for both macOS and Windows users, bringing exciting new features and essential fixes.

DVDFab13 for Mac Version 13.0.2.5 Released!

We are excited to announce the release of DVDFab 13.0.2.5 for Mac, packed with new features to enhance your user experience.

Version: 13.0.2.5

Operating System: macOS

What’s New in DVDFab 13.0.2.5:

New: Added support for some new Java protections, ensuring better handling of the latest protected DVDs.

Improved: Optimized the display window of Fab365 information, providing a clearer and more user-friendly interface for an enhanced user experience.

These updates ensure that DVDFab remains at the forefront of media management solutions. We encourage all Mac users to update to this latest version to enjoy these new features and improvements.

DVDFab13 for Windows Version 13.0.2.6 Released!

We are also pleased to announce the release of DVDFab 13.0.2.6 for Windows, which brings several crucial fixes and enhancements.

Version: 13.0.2.6

Operating System: Windows

What’s New in DVDFab 13.0.2.6:

Fixed: An issue where the software could not detect the optical drive in certain cases, ensuring better hardware compatibility.

Fixed: An issue where the software could not read discs in certain cases, improving disc reading reliability.

Fixed: An issue with disc reading errors that occurred in certain cases when using the DVD Copy, Blu-ray Copy, DVD Ripper, or Blu-ray Ripper modules has been fixed, enhancing overall performance and stability.

These updates are designed to address user-reported issues and improve the overall experience. We recommend that all Windows users upgrade to this version to benefit from the improved stability and functionality.

About DVDFab

DVDFab is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly design, making it a top choice for anyone looking to manage their DVD, Blu-ray, and other multimedia files. Whether you want to back up your discs, rip movies to digital formats, or create custom DVDs, DVDFab provides an all-in-one solution to meet your needs.

