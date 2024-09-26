First of 2 Signal forums set for Friday 

By Signal Staff

The Signal is hosting a pair of free candidate forums, the first of which is scheduled Friday, to provide the community an opportunity to meet the candidates for various local offices.

The first forum, scheduled to start 6 p.m. Friday, features debates for candidates seeking seats on the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board and the College of the Canyons governing board.

The second forum, scheduled Oct. 10, is planned to feature a debate for Santa Clarita City Council candidates and a meet-and-greet for candidates seeking state and federal legislative seats.

Both forums will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita, and will be livestreamed on The Signal’s Facebook page.

The schedule for the events is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 27

6-7:15 p.m.: Debate, candidates for Hart district governing board.

7:30-9 p.m.: Debate, candidates for COC governing board.

Thursday, Oct. 10

6-7:15 p.m.: Debate, candidates for Santa Clarita City Council.

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Meet and greet, candidates for U.S. Congress, state Senate and state Assembly.

Admission to both forums is free — no tickets or registration needed.

“We’ve invited all of the candidates in local elections to participate, and we are hosting these forums for free in order to give the entire community an opportunity to see and hear the candidates discuss their positions on issues affecting the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Signal Owner/Publisher Richard Budman.