How to protect pets during triple-digit SCV heat 

As temperatures soar for the remainder of the week, Santa Clarita residents are advised to take precautions to protect not only themselves, but also their beloved pets.

Residents are encouraged to not only prevent, but in case of emergency, look for signs that their animals are experiencing heat stroke.

Victoria, a veterinary assistant at Grand Canyon Veterinary Hospital who declined to provide her last name, shared insight on methods to keep pets cool.

“The best way to keep your pet cool is obviously keeping them in a source of air conditioning, whether that be in the house, or if you’re going on a short drive, make sure your air conditioner works in your car. Don’t take them on walks during the hottest times of the day,” Victoria said. “If you’re going to take them on a walk, try to take them in the morning or a little bit later in the evening.”

According to Victoria, owners should look for signs of heavy panting, lethargy, vomiting and unresponsiveness as symptoms of heat stroke. Brachycephalic breeds, such as bulldogs, shih tzus, and other dogs with a smushed face, are most susceptible to getting overheated.

Victoria encourages residents to avoid asphalt, saying that if residents are unable to stand on it with their bare feet, dogs won’t be able to stand on it with their paw pads.

“If you have outdoor pets, make sure they always have a source of water, whether that be a small swimming pool that they can enjoy themselves in, or drinking water,” Victoria said. “There are also cooling pads that are available online or any place that sells pet supplies. I don’t recommend it for a pet that eats things they shouldn’t.”

Victoria also encourages residents not to spray their pets in water or wrap them in a wet towel if they suspect that there are signs of overheating.

“If your dog [or cat] is overheating, don’t do that, because you can cool them down too quickly and cause their systems to go out of [order]. If your pet is overheating, it’s recommended that you get them to the closest emergency vet clinic as soon as possible,” Victoria said. “Do not try administering first aid. If you do have room-temperature water, you can put that on their paw pads or on the inside of their legs, but otherwise, do not douse your pet.”

Residents should be mindful of using room-temperature water, not ice water, in the case of overheating. In normal cases, Victoria recommends giving pets slightly cooler than room temperature water, and to be careful with ice-cold water.

Tabetha Newman, manager of lifesaving outcomes for the Best Friends Animal Society, reiterated the importance of cool water, but to be wary of dogs drinking pool water, since chlorine could cause irritation and vomiting.

“When dogs and cats pant, that’s how they regulate their heat controls. If they’re panting, but the air is hot outside, they’re not actually able to cool themselves down. Make sure that they have access to a place where there’s cool air so that they’re able to self-regulate,” Newman said. “If your dog does have to be outside, make sure that they have access to shade and cool water. Changing water that’s in the sun periodically is important — drinking hot water isn’t going to cool them down.”

Newman even suggests investing in dog-specific sunscreen for dogs with thinner coats.

“Some dogs may need sunscreen if they’re going out in the heat, if they have thinner coats or light-colored coats or bald patches. There are specifically formulated ones that are for dogs, so they don’t have anything that’s going to be toxic for them,” Newman said.

Residents should make sure that their dogs do not sit in a car that is not air conditioned. According to Newman, a car magnifies heat, and leaving dogs in a car with an open window would also not allow them to self-regulate due to the hot outside air.

A common misconception that Newman warns owners to be mindful of is panting, as owners may mistake a dog who is overheating as a dog who is excited.

“Bigger dogs are more likely to overheat because they have more body to hold in the heat. I think people think that if the dogs are panting, they’re having fun. It can also be a heat response. It’s not something to just be like, ‘Oh, they’re having a good time and exercising’ when it’s really warm out. It’s a sign they need to come in,” Newman said.