How to Pursue a Claim After a Motorcycle Crash

Automobile accidents are quite common all over the world. However, the United States is one of the countries with the highest volume of road traffic, with motor vehicle accidents occurring frequently, which are a leading cause of death in the country. According to recent data, there were more than 33,000 fatal motor vehicle crashes in the United States in 2019, leading to more than 36,000 deaths.

One type of motor vehicle that is particularly prone to becoming involved in fatal crashes is the motorcycle. Motorcycles are structurally different from four-wheeled vehicles, offering substantially less stability and protection from the dangers of the road. Recent data show that more than 5,000 motorcyclists died in crashes in 2019, comprising nearly 14 percent of all motor vehicle crash deaths in that year.

Therefore, if you ride motorcycles, it is essential to know how to prevent motorcycle accidents and how to protect yourself in case you are involved in one despite taking precautions.

Therefore, if you ride motorcycles, it is essential to know how to prevent motorcycle accidents and how to protect yourself in case you are involved in one despite taking precautions.

Common Causes of motorcycle accidents

Motorcycle lane-splitting

Head-on collisions

Road hazards that motorcyclists often face

Cars making left turns

Motorcycle crashes into fixed objects

High-performance motorcycles

Speeding and alcohol use

Crashes involving a motorcycle and another motor vehicle account for more than half of all motorcycle accident deaths in the United States. In more than three-quarters of those accidents, a car struck the motorcycle from the front.

Approximately 42% of motorcycle accidents occur when a car makes a left turn without checking for oncoming traffic. When an automobile makes a left-hand turn, the driver may be trying to cross multiple lanes of traffic, may not see a fast-moving motorcycle coming, or may make a mistake in judgment. This can ultimately cause the driver to collide with the motorcyclist. A motorcyclist may also get hit while passing another vehicle if they fail to see the left-turning vehicle or attempt to overtake the oncoming car. The severity of these types of crashes can vary based on how fast the vehicles are driving, but reputable auto accident lawyer can provide guidance on how to recover damages.

With respect to the other categories, accidents are more likely to occur when motorcyclists speed, operate their vehicles while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, weave between lanes, encounter potholes or other hazards in the roadway, or crash into lane barriers or other fixed objects. Generally, in these cases, accidents occur because of the motorcyclist’s speed and reduced reaction time.

It is important to note that there are ways that one can work to reduce the likelihood of a motorcycle accident. This applies to both motorcyclists and other vehicle drivers on the road:

Avoid speeding and drive within the speed limit.

Follow all traffic laws.

Wear required and high-quality safety gear.

Avoid trying to speed through lights.

Be mindful of the road in front of you.

Avoid making left turns at high-traffic intersections.

Stay in your lane.

Do not give in to road rage.

Never operate a vehicle when under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Take a defensive driving course.

Motorcycles can be exhilarating to drive. With knowledge of the common scenarios that lead to motorcycle accidents and some of the ways to reduce their occurrence, you can enjoy a safer driving experience.

Using common sense and following all traffic laws can save lives. In general, no-fault insurance is not available to motorcycle riders. This means that a rider’s private health insurance is obliged to pay the bills in the event of a motorcycle accident injury.

If the motorcyclist wins a lawsuit against a negligent driver, these bills must usually be paid back to the health insurance carrier. If there is no health insurance, the issue of paying for medical care becomes complicated. This is why it is vital to consult an experienced truck accident lawyer. The laws that govern motorcycle accidents are often complex and varied.

Most motorcycle accidents result in injuries and, sometimes, serious damages and losses. Remedying these damages is often very expensive, so it is ideal for victims to seek the services of an experienced and skilled motorcycle accident lawyer who can guide them through the legal process to seek the compensation they deserve.