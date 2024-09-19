How to Revamp Your Backyard and Make It Amazing

Backyards can be pretty boring if you don’t intentionally turn them into a cozy space for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Most people settle for a backyard with a small table that never gets used and a cheap lounge chair that isn’t very comfortable.

If your backyard is boring, and you want to do something about it, here are several ways to redesign your space.

Focus on landscaping

Regardless of anything else you do with your backyard, it’s a good idea to start with landscaping. The plant life in your backyard will play a central role in how your yard looks, how it makes you feel, and its usability. However, you can’t just plant wherever. You have to create a template or structure to keep it all contained.

For instance, if you just have a bunch of weeds that grow wild and there is no landscaped area, you’ll want to get that under control first. Consider separating your yard into a lawn bordered by bricks, and create a paved walkway from your back door throughout the yard. If you want to add a garden, keep that area as soil, but border it with stepping stones or something that keeps the dirt contained.

How you landscape your backyard will determine how it can be used, so plan carefully. For example, if you want a raised bed vegetable garden, find the best spot based on where the sun shines throughout the day, and plan the rest of your yard around that area. If you decide to get an outdoor kitchen, you’ll need a dedicated flat, hard surface to make cooking outside easy. If you get a modular kitchen, you can choose sections that will work for any size space, but no matter what, it helps to have it on solid ground.

Nail your aesthetics

Where backyards are concerned, looks matter. In fact, a large part of what makes a space enjoyable is its aesthetic appeal. This is why you need to focus on visuals and find the aesthetics you enjoy most. For example, if being surrounded by beautiful flowers makes you happy, then you’ll want to plant flowers everywhere, around your fence lines, hang pots from the edge of your roof, put potted plants all over the patio, and you may even want to plant flowers that grow on vines to cover a decorative trellis.

If you’re not into colorful flowers, you might enjoy a neatly trimmed lawn with a couple of fruit trees or basic shrubbery. It doesn’t matter what you choose as long as it’s appealing to you.

Add shade

To often, backyards don’t have adequate shade and that makes it hard to enjoy your space outside in the summer. If it gets sunny and warm where you live, you’ll enjoy your yard more if you can get out of the heat. If you’re lucky enough to have a large tree, that still may only provide shade in a certain area. Adding a gazebo to your yard is a good way to stay cool in the summer heat, and if you have room for it, you can get a retractable awning that attaches to the side of your house.

Make it kid-friendly

If you have kids, consider installing a little playground or swings for your kids and their friends to enjoy and burn off some of their energy. Kids love going outside to play, and if your yard is fun, you won’t have to take them to the park every time they want to spend time with their friends.

Spring for that comfy patio furniture

Patio furniture is expensive; even when you opt for the cheaper solutions, you can expect to pay several hundred dollars per piece. In some cases, patio furniture can be more expensive than indoor furniture. Even just a single armchair can cost upwards of $800 or more, depending on the brand and materials. However, it’s worth the cost because a good set of outdoor furniture will be comfortable enough to make you want to spend time outside, and it will last for many years.

Plant shrubs for privacy

Last, but not least, if you don’t want nosy neighbors watching everything you do, plant some dense shrubs, like Boxwood or Arborvitae that provide year-round foliage. If you don’t know what to plant, talk to a local arborist or landscaper to find out what grows well in your area. Once you have some privacy, every effort you make to beautify your backyard will feel even more worthwhile.