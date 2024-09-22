In darkness, Be the Light 

Rachel Stevenson’s son Danny, who was at the time a United States Navy Seal, came home to visit her when she was undergoing brain surgery.

During his time back home, he planned on having his regularly scheduled workout, when he decided to “do a line of cocaine,” Stevenson said.

Danny was unaware the substance he ingested was laced with fentanyl, and he died at the age of 20, four years ago.



“My son had a small amount of cocaine in his system and a massive amount of fentanyl,” she said. “He thought he would be exempt from anything bad happening.”

On Saturday, Stevenson and her husband Paul wore a shirt with a photo of Danny and his radiant smile, with the words that read “Forever Danny” to memorialize the funny, smart, musically talented and fun person he was, but also “to bring awareness.” she said. “It’s the only thing that’s going to turn things around. To make people aware and educate them.”

Runners were decked out in glow bands and bright-colored outfits for the annual “Be the Light” 5k and 10k fundraiser to support local nonprofit A Light of Hope on Saturday held at West Creek Park. 092124 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Some 750 runners and walkers, including Stevenson and Paul, participated at West Creek Park in the “Be the Light” 5k run, the biggest annual fundraiser for the A Light of Hope charity.

The organization aims to support young people ages 14 to 27 with recovery from substance abuse, and other prevalent issues such as alcohol abuse, self-harm, and eating disorders through support groups for young adults, parents, and weekend activities that promote a sober, fun life, said board member and support group lead Darren Brewster.

Services provided are all free of cost, and proceeds from the evening fundraiser will allow the organization to continue its work, he said.

Brewster, who used to abuse drugs and alcohol, decided to change his life around with the help of the organization. He now has been sober for 12 years, he said.

His role is to connect with the support group during their road to recovery, create an uplifting community, and share his personal experience with them, so they can see that overcoming such challenges is possible.

Runners accomplish the annual “Be The Light” 5k and 10k on Saturday at West Creek Park, where proceeds of the fundraiser will benefit local nonprofit A Light of Hope. 092124 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“I feel like my job is to show them that life is so much fun, and you don’t need any of the drugs, alcohol, cutting, depression, any of that stuff,” he said, adding that on weekends, recipients of the organization go on outings such as Dodger games, snowboarding, glow-in-the-dark kickball along with many other activities “to show them they can have fun in sobriety. Instead of feeling like they have to go to a party and get high, we have something for them, to have fun, and be sober.”

Participants of the 10K and 5K wore glow bands and colorful lights to symbolically represent hope, and “the light in the darkness of addiction,” said Tim Traurig, the organization’s co-founder. “It only takes just a little light to save somebody’s life. Some people can get really hopeless and be in that dark place, but [it] just [takes] a little bit of light.”