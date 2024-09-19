Lackey bill would give drivers $100 rebate 

News release

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, has introduced legislation, Assembly Bill X2-5, to give commuters $100 rebates to pay for high gas prices in the Special Session of the Legislature.

“Californians are struggling to gas up and go to work,” Lackey, whose district includes some eastern portions of the Santa Clarita Valley, said in a news release. “State revenues are better spent on Californians than on a high-speed rail project that has been riddled with delays and mismanagement.”

“Californians are paying for this failed project through higher prices at the pump. It’s time to put some of this money back in their pockets.”

The rebate will come from unspent dollars of the High-Speed Rail Authority. Specifically, it provides California drivers of gas-powered vehicles with a rebate to give them a financial reprieve from the hardship of high gas prices, the release said.

Fifteen years after the High-Speed Rail Authority began its operation to construct high-speed rail from Los Angeles to San Francisco, it is now building a route between a field and an orchard, the release said.

“Taxpayer monies need to be spent on addressing the affordability crisis in our state, not failed projects. Families need financial relief,” Lackey added.