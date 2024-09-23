Man arrested on suspicion of arson in Canyon Country 

Deputies responded to a call about a man starting a fire in the parking lot of a Food 4 Less on Sunday night, according to Stg. Sherry Clark, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Witnesses saw a man starting a small fire in the Food 4 Less parking lot on the 19200 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Clark. When deputies arrived on the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m., they saw the man but then he fled on foot.

Deputies engaged in a brief foot pursuit and were able to catch the man with no force, said Clark.

The man was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of arson.