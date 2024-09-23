Blog

Man arrested on suspicion of arson in Canyon Country 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Deputies responded to a call about a man starting a fire in the parking lot of a Food 4 Less on Sunday night, according to Stg. Sherry Clark, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

Witnesses saw a man starting a small fire in the Food 4 Less parking lot on the 19200 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Clark. When deputies arrived on the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m., they saw the man but then he fled on foot.  

Deputies engaged in a brief foot pursuit and were able to catch the man with no force, said Clark. 

The man was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of arson.  

Picture of Maya Morales

Maya Morales

