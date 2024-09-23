Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash in Newhall 

A man was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in Newhall, according to Lt. Jack Jordan, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

At approximately 10 p.m., the man was driving on Chesnut Street and 15th Street when he crashed into a parked car, which caused his car to flip on its side, according to Jordan.

The driver was transported to the hospital to clear him for arrest and was later arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No other injuries were reported from the scene.