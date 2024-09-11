Blog

Man arrested on suspicion of robbery in Canyon Country

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a 32-year-old man in Canyon Country Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of robbery at Home Depot, according to Deputy Robert Jensen. 

Deputies responded to the call at 2:50 p.m. at the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road regarding the suspect pushing past a loss prevention officer. The suspect then fled the establishment with a power drill, and was detained as deputies saw him walk towards Soledad Canyon Road, according to Jensen.

The suspect remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

