Multiple residents report car windows smashed 

Multiple residents have reported having their car windows smashed in the neighborhoods surrounding the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Seco Canyon Road, according to sheriff’s deputies and postings from residents on social media.

On Aug. 28, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a call at the 22000 block of Tupelo Ridge Drive for a report of a burglary to a vehicle, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station.

“When deputies arrived, they discovered that the vehicle was not burglarized but had only been vandalized due to the windows being smashed,” said Jensen.

Jensen added that the victim stated that two of his vehicles were damaged, with both cars having the driver’s side windows shattered. The estimated cost of the damage was about $830.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported at this initial call.

“The suspect was not known to any victim,” said Jensen.

Brooke Singerman, a Saugus resident, said that on her way home from work on Aug. 29, she noticed glass on the street in front of a neighbor’s house on Paragon Drive.

Singerman said she pulled over to talk to other neighbors because she felt bad after seeing the car’s damage. She described the resident who lived there to be a “very hardworking” man.

“As I’m at the car and there’s glass, I called the sheriff. And as I’m calling sheriff, this boy and his girlfriend drive by, and said it happened to them, too,” said Singerman.

After this initial incident was reported, 18 “almost identical” incidents were called in to the SCV Sheriff’s Station, according to Jensen. All the calls described similar circumstances to the initial one and all the calls came within close distance to each other. More incidents have been reported through the Sheriff’s Online Report Tracking System.

Some of the residents had video camera footage and reported that a silver or white sedan could be seen driving up to the cars and shattering the windows with a window punch or similar item.

Singerman said she noticed that some of the targeted vehicles had something in common: The residents were displaying the American flag in the front of their houses.

“The neighbor who got his windows smashed on his grass, there’s an American flag. And I’m thinking, the other kid I spoke to, and ask him, ‘Do you have an American flag on your lawn?’ He said, ‘Yes,’” said Singerman.

She said she felt that the country was going through tough times and speculated that some individuals may have felt anger toward the displays of patriotism.

At the time of this story’s publication, there is no releasable or workable information on a suspect, according to Jensen.