Parolee to answer charges in deputy fight 

A Hollywood man accused of assaulting a sheriff’s deputy who found him slumped over his steering wheel on Plum Canyon Road a little over a year ago waived his right to a preliminary hearing in a San Fernando courthouse last week.

Jonathan Michael “JJ” Huehl, 41, of Hollywood, was taken into custody Sept. 13, 2023, after fighting with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies who found the parolee in the parking lot of a shopping center around 11:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

He’s been in custody since his arrest, according to L.A .County Sheriff’s Department custody records available online.

On Friday, Huehl waived his legal right to the hearing, which is when the prosecution presents its case against a defendant and the judge determines whether there’s enough to merit a trial.

Huehl was held to answer on counts 1 to 7, which include: battery on a police officer; resisting arrest; assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer; and weapons charges due to his previous convictions.

He’s due back in court Oct. 4 for an arraignment, when he will be asked to formally answer to the charges.

A deputy reported Huehl appeared to be passed out with the engine running in his car, and after seeing drug paraphernalia within his reach and learning Huehl was a parolee by his own admission, the deputy searched the car, according to courthouse records.

The deputies also called for medical personnel from the Fire Department due to Huehl’s apparent condition and then searched his car while awaiting the arrival of medical personnel.

After finding a 9mm handgun during the search, the deputies began arresting Huehl, who’s listed as 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 170 pounds, and he resisted, punching one of the deputies, according to their report of the incident.

Two deputies and a nearby good Samaritan ultimately subdued him, according to officials.