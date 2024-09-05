Power outage affecting more than 1,300 in Newhall 

Southern California Edison reported a power outage Wednesday impacting more than 1,300 of its customers, according to the utility’s website.

The SCE power outage map indicated an unknown cause was impacting the service, which appears to be centered around Parvin Drive in Newhall, as of approximately 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The outage is believed to have happened around 4:42 p.m. Wednesday.

SCE officials indicated online that the cause was under investigation. However, they anticipated restoring service to most customers by around 11:30 p.m., according to an update posted Wednesday evening.

“Repairs are underway. Workers may be outside of the affected area,” according to the website.

The incident is noted on the website as outage No. 800346306.

The SCE outage map is available online at sce.com/outage-center/check-outage-status.