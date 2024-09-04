Report of fire at Whole Foods turns out to be smoking AC unit   

Firefighters were dispatched to the Whole Foods Market on Valencia Boulevard Wednesday morning after a structure fire was reported, according to Luis Garcia, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

“They were dispatched at 9:21 a.m. and were on scene at 9:24 a.m. When we arrived on scene there was no smoke showing,” said Garcia.

Firefighters continued to investigate the scene but could not find confirmation of a fire. According to on-scene reports from Capt. Greg Alley, they were only able to find a smoking air conditioning unit.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.