Report of fire at Whole Foods turns out to be smoking AC unit   

Firefighters deal with a smoking air conditioning unit situation at a Whole Foods in Valencia on Wednesday morning. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.
Firefighters were dispatched to the Whole Foods Market on Valencia Boulevard Wednesday morning after a structure fire was reported, according to Luis Garcia, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.  

“They were dispatched at 9:21 a.m. and were on scene at 9:24 a.m. When we arrived on scene there was no smoke showing,” said Garcia. 

Firefighters continued to investigate the scene but could not find confirmation of a fire. According to on-scene reports from Capt. Greg Alley, they were only able to find a smoking air conditioning unit.  

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.  

