Reports: One arrested following stabbing on Metrolink train near Acton

A person aboard a Metrolink train near the Acton station Sunday evening was stabbed and one person was taken into custody following the incident, according to KTLA.

The Metrolink account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted at about 9:56 p.m. on Sunday that the train heading to Lancaster would be stopping at the Vincent Grade/Acton station due to “police activity.” The train was delayed by about 70 minutes before departing from the Acton station, according to a later post.

KTLA reported that the victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Riders who were affected by the incident can receive a reimbursement of up to $50 for use of alternative transit, according to a Metrolink post on X. To receive the voucher, visit vouchers.uber.com/c/rG2nxuWom5P.

For more details about Metrolink service disruptions, visit metrolinktrains.com/qsp.