Residents hold 9/11 memorial stair climb challenge at Central Park 

Melissa Mann and Christian Lazore woke at 4 a.m. Wednesday to get to the Central Park stairs and start their 9/11 memorial stair climb challenge for the second year in a row.

As Mann climbed through her 13 sets in the early morning, she thought about how hard it was to keep pushing herself to finish.

“As I did my 13 sets this morning, I remember thinking, like, this is hard,” said Mann. “Then you think about the men and women who were in full gear going and doing over 2,000 steps and how their adrenaline had to push them through.”

To Mann this was the smallest action she could do to honor the huge sacrifice made by 9/11 first responders who lost their lives.

Mann and Lazore are founders of The SCV Stairs Project who host challenges monthly for people to participate in. Last year, Mann and Lazore started the 9/11 memorial stair climb challenge and had 262 people finish by the end of the day. This year Mann and Lazore were hoping for the same or an even bigger turnout.

“Last year in 2023, we had 262 people finish and it was pretty amazing. We even had different fire stations show up with their rigs and they did it,” said Mann.

This year, Girl Scout Troop 1912 members Harper Woodworth and Savannah Martinez used the money raised by selling Girl Scout cookies to greet climbers with American flags to place at the top of the stairs when they started a new set.

Savannah Martinez, from Troop 1912, and her mother, Catie, pass out flags for the participants at Central Park on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Small American flags were given to each person as they completed sets one through 12 and on the final set the larger flag is given to place at the top to show completion. Also at the top of the stairs was a sign-in table to keep a record of all the participants in the challenge. By 11 a.m. the sign-in sheet showed almost 100 people had completed the climb.

“I really enjoy coming and seeing everyone who’s coming out to support us and our community. I like to see everyone come together and remember the sacrifices that were made,” said Woodworth.

Mann said it was important to take a pause on a day like Wednesday to remember everyone who came together despite their differences.

“I thought about what was Sept. 12 like for all of us 23 years ago,” said Mann. “It was probably one of the most united days that I feel like anybody in this country ever experienced. Since then, it’s almost like we have forgotten pieces of that and we get very political and very divided. It’s heartbreaking to see.”

Mann said she hopes that even after Wednesday those who participate remember the unity shared across the country.

“There is no you versus me. We’re one.”