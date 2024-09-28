Robert Lamoureux | Seeking insulation options for garage project 

Question: Hi Robert, thank you for your input here weekly. I’ve been a longtime reader and value your opinion. I’m not sure if this topic has been covered and I am in need of knowing how to proceed, so thought I’d write to you and see if you can help.

We are planning on utilizing our garage space for project areas, and though we are in California with great weather, it does get too cold in there for what we want to do. I’ve

opened a few small holes in the drywall and have confirmed that there is no insulation, so that is where we need to begin. Is it best to have spray foam put in or should we remove drywall, install standard insulation and then reinstall the drywall?

– Jeff F.

Answer: Jeff, great question. If you are not going to be tearing up drywall or rebuilding anything and insulation is your only “construction,” I’d recommend spray foam if you can afford it. This will be the least invasive and, ultimately, a great insulator.

If you need to do any modifications to framing behind drywall, first, be sure that you are following codes and acquiring permits where needed, and second, this may be the time

to use standard insulation since you’ll be removing drywall.

Really, it all comes down to the overall project and without more detail, this is the best advice I can give to you at this time. I hope this helps. You can always write in again if you have more questions. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].