Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative moves to new home 

News release

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has been providing services to veterans, active-duty military, and their families since 2018 from its office on Lyons Avenue, and has now relocated to a new facility.

Effective Aug. 17, the collaborative relocated to 23681 Newhall Ave., Unit 7, Santa Clarita.

Twenty volunteers showed up to assist with one team at the old location tasked with packing and removing everything and another team waiting at the new facility to unload and position furniture, computers, food bank, medical equipment and more.

“We started at 8 a.m. and completed the move and relocation by 12:30 p.m.,” said a news release from the organization. “This must be a record of some kind. … We would like to express our sincere appreciation to all the volunteers who participated in the move and those volunteers who prepacked supplies prior to our move.”

The nonprofit Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is a gathering of businessmen and women, nonprofit organizations and individuals pledged to care for the interests of local veterans, active-duty military and their families. More information is available at www.scv-vets.org.