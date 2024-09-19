SCV Zonta Club celebrates 50 years with the 1970s 

Celebrating 50 years, The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley held a disco gala on Saturday called “Studio 74!” at The Oaks Club in Valencia, ringing in the golden anniversary with the year that started it all.

According to its website, Zonta SCV is a dynamic organization of “professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley and around the world.”

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley held its 50th anniversary disco gala, “Studio 74!” at The Oaks Club, Valencia, on Saturday, Sept. 14, where guests could participate in a silent auction, dress the occasion, take photos and even enjoy the rotating disco ball. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

As a part of the 1,200 clubs around the world, the Santa Clarita chapter raises funds for scholarships such as the Amelia Earhart Fellowship, designed for women in the aerospace industry, Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship, designed for women in business and the Jo Ann Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship, designed for women in accounting, to name a few.

Not only could residents dress for the occasion in ’70s attire, but they also could help raise funds through the silent auction, fundraising games played throughout the night or purchase sponsorships, as well as donate to the organization.

“Our official anniversary date is Nov. 14, but we are celebrating tonight. All of our friends and partners in the community have come to join us to celebrate our 50th anniversary,” said Beth Ryan, club president of Zonta of SCV.

According to Nicole Miller, the co-chair of “Studio 74!” planning for the event took a few months to ensure its success.

“We have an amazing committee, an amazing team of people helping us to plan this event with our silent auction … [of] curated trips and vacation packages, as well as having a disco-themed dance party with a DJ and some great entertainment. We’ve got a full disco vibe going on here, including a disco ball,” Miller said.

Cherise Moore, foundation president, expressed excitement in holding an event like Saturday’s, stating that it is an avenue to continue to raise funds for the work that the organization does.

“We’re so excited, because this is going to really help us to raise funds so that we can continue doing the work that we’ve done in the community and provide opportunities to improve the lives of women and girls, through our service projects, for another 50 years,” Moore said. “We’ve been here since 1974, and our organization funds service projects including girls robotics at the Boys and Girls Club, Z Clubs at our high schools, and scholarships in a variety of areas.”

Among the decorations that showcased the 1970s, a variety of awards that were won over the past 50 years were present, as well as the original certificate for when the club was first established.

“We just want to celebrate and have fun, and celebrate the 50 years,” Ryan said. “We look forward to another 50.”

For more information on the organization, visit www.scvzonta.org.

