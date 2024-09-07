Tickets on sale for 2024 State of the City  

News release

This year’s State of the City event is scheduled to be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Canyon Country Community Center. This year’s theme is Gold Medal City.

Attendees can join the Santa Clarita City Council as they highlight “all the podium-topping progress” the city has made over the past year and what big projects are on the horizon, according to a news release from the city.

Taking inspiration from the recent Summer Games, this year’s event will have a golden twist to it, celebrating all of the city’s accomplishments, awards and accolades. Guests will have the chance to hear directly from the City Council, watch informative videos, receive a commemorative gift and see a lighter side of their local government.

State of the City will begin promptly at 3 p.m. in the Grand Room for presentations and videos from the City Council. Following the program, guests are invited to gather on the Terrace for music, appetizers and happy hour.

Tickets are $40 per person and $400 per table of 10. The ticket price includes appetizers, drinks and a commemorative gift. For more information, call the city of Santa Clarita at 661-255-4939 or visit SantaClarita.gov.