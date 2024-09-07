Blog

Tickets on sale for 2024 State of the City  

State of the City 2024
Share
Tweet
Email

News release 

This year’s State of the City event is scheduled to be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Canyon Country Community Center. This year’s theme is Gold Medal City.  

Attendees can join the Santa Clarita City Council as they highlight “all the podium-topping progress” the city has made over the past year and what big projects are on the horizon, according to a news release from the city. 

Taking inspiration from the recent Summer Games, this year’s event will have a golden twist to it, celebrating all of the city’s accomplishments, awards and accolades. Guests will have the chance to hear directly from the City Council, watch informative videos, receive a commemorative gift and see a lighter side of their local government.  

State of the City will begin promptly at 3 p.m. in the Grand Room for presentations and videos from the City Council. Following the program, guests are invited to gather on the Terrace for music, appetizers and happy hour.  

Tickets are $40 per person and $400 per table of 10. The ticket price includes appetizers, drinks and a commemorative gift. For more information, call the city of Santa Clarita at 661-255-4939 or visit SantaClarita.gov

Picture of News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS