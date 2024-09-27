Blog

Update: Missing Canyon Country woman found 

Canyon Country resident Cayla Marchetti, also known as Rowan, has been found, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Nixle alert released on Thursday.  

According to the initial Nixle alert released Wednesday afternoon, the 18-year-old Marchetti had been last seen on Aug. 26 at 7:45 a.m. on the 18000 block of Sandy Drive in Canyon Country.  

“Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Cayla Marchetti,” the Nixle alert read. 

