Weather officials warn of triple-digit heat wave 

While triple-digit heat is nothing particularly new to the Santa Clarita Valley in September, starting Wednesday, the weather is expected to be hot enough to cause concern, especially for sensitive populations, according to weather officials.

A heat wave is in the forecast and likely to last until Saturday, with hottest days expected Thursday and Friday, when residents are likely to feel the heat around 105 to 108 degrees, according to Rose Schoenfeld, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“These temps are well above normal, but this is sort of our season for heat waves,” she said, adding the forecast could go as much as 10 to 15 degrees higher than the seasonal average for those days.

The heat, which is caused by a combination of factors, is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. Wednesday and cool slightly by Friday evening, Schoenfeld said.

However, she also cautioned that based on weather radar readings Tuesday, it appeared likely the heat alert could be extended until Saturday before a weekend cooling begins.

The relentless heat is expected to persist around the clock, according to a blurb from the National Weather Service, which warns: “Warm overnight low temperatures will bring little relief from the heat.”

The heat is being caused by an offshore flow, which is not attributed to the Santa Anas but still expects to increase the high-pressure system that is exacerbating seasonal warmth in the area, Schoenfeld said, adding the weekend relief is expected to come via a cooler northern pattern.

For city residents looking to escape the heat, Santa Clarita officials mentioned local library branches, the Aquatic Center and The Cube as places where residents can cool off.

L.A. County has three local cooling centers listed on its website, ready.lacounty.gov/heat, which are in the unincorporated communities of Castaic, Stevenson Ranch and Val Verde.

The National Weather Service gave several tips for residents to keep in mind as the weather heats up: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

And also a potentially life-saving reminder: “Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”