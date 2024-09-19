Woman arrested on suspicion of carrying loaded firearm in Lebec 

A 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public Tuesday evening in Lebec, according to Robert Jensen, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies in Gorman initially pulled over the vehicle for expired registration at 5:30 p.m. at Frazier Mountain Park Road and Lebec Road. The deputy “conducted a traffic stop to warn or cite the driver of the vehicle code violation and immediately discovered the driver and passenger were felons,” Jensen wrote in an email to The Signal.

The suspect was in possession of a firearm with a serial number that was obliterated, according to Jensen. The suspect remains in custody and is expected to appear at the San Fernando Courthouse on Thursday.