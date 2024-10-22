2024 Teen FanFest: Teens connect through creativity and common interests 

The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library transformed into a fantasy-land of sorts for the 2024 Teen FanFest on Friday, an event aimed at fostering connections among teenagers who have common interests.

The 2024 Teen FanFest was held as part of “TeenTober,” a nationwide celebration focusing on adolescents created to “promote year-round teen services and the innovative ways teen services help teens learn new skills, and fuel their passions in and outside the library,” according to the American Library Association.

Alyssa Holzschuh, the librarian for the Canyon Country location, began planning the event four months ago with the help of the teen advisory board, which helps give insight to library staff with programming that will help them get more foot traffic with others their age.

Longtime library goer and frequent participant John Salazar, 12, created a Wizard wand made up of magical moss and ribbon at the annual FenFest of 2024 at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch on Friday afternoon. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

This year’s theme focused on fantasy-related comics and books such as “Lord of the Rings” and “Dungeons and Dragons,” Holzschuh said. Attendees had the chance to tap into their creativity and craft magical moss wands, crowns, and jewelry pendants, among other activities.

“We strive to create a space where the teens can feel comfortable outside of the home, outside of school, and possibly connect with folks they don’t encounter in those areas already,” said Gina Roberson, the Valencia library administrator who was in attendance supporting the event.

The city libraries focus on creating enrichment and cultural programs for all ages, but it can be difficult to bring in more teens, said Itzel Moreno, a Canyon County Community Center staff member who works closely with adolescents. She brought a few of her students to the FanFest to support the library programming since they often visit the center for library drop-in, she added.

Flower crowns were among the many activities where particpants could let their creativity take charge on Friday at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch Teen FanFest. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“It’s important to bring the teens into these different activities, because, some of them learn new things,” Moreno said. “We need to learn and grow with each other.”

Twelve-year-old John Salazar has been participating in the library’s programming for a year and enjoys the cooking classes. He believes it’s important to provide spaces where kids can come to the library to meet, collaborate and form new friendships, adding that he’s made two new friends at the Canyon Country branch.