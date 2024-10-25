Boys and Girls Club gears up for X-Bots Robotics Program 

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is gearing up for its second-ever X-Bots Robotics Mobility Program workshop on Nov. 9 at the Boys & Girls Club Newhall location.

According to a release, X-Bots Robotics Inc., a nonprofit that “provides mentorship to middle and high school students aiming to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders by developing a passion for STEM careers at a young age,” will team up middle and high school students with members of the Boys & Girls Club.

Forty teams, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will modify between eight to 10 electric cars, with the purpose of allowing toddlers with cerebral disorders, who are often affected by their body’s mobility, to use them.

“We’re really excited. This is our second time doing the event, and it’s an incredible opportunity because it brings together several different parties to create this awesome experience,” said Matt Nelson, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club. “While our kids and tweens get to explore STEM, do engineering and participate in a community service project, they get to see the immediate impact of their good work on the kids.”

Nelson reflected on the first workshop, which took place in 2021, and the positive experiences members took away.

“The impact was incredible, because they really got to feel like they can make a difference in another person’s life. In half a day’s work, they could create so much joy and happiness for these little guys who get to drive around in these super cool cars,” Nelson said. “Getting to work with volunteers and a hands-on group project really brings out different skills.”

According to Nelson, a member of the team can understand the technicality of the work, while another member can be a great leader and communicator, which helps out “everybody’s self-esteem and helps people feel connected to each other.”

While this opportunity is available to members of the Boys and Girls Club, Nelson encourages anyone who is interested in becoming a member, prior to the event, to reach out at [email protected].

For more information, visit scvbgc.org/membership-information.