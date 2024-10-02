Brush fire burns more than 20 acres in Castaic 

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed firefighters stopped progress on a brush fire in Castaic that began in the early morning hours Wednesday, with its forward progress stopped just before 5 a.m.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported from the blaze, which was reported off the 33100 block of North Lake Hughes Road, near Ridge Route Road.

#LagoFire

25 acres | 50% containment



Today @Angeles_NF firefighters will continue working towards increasing containment by ensuring full mop up and extinguishing hotspots. Road closure from Lake Hughes Rd to Dry Gulch by @CHP_Newhall.@LACOFD@CHPsouthern@LASDHQ pic.twitter.com/MweAz4ZXZ8 — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) October 2, 2024

Firefighters received the 911 call around 2:15 a.m. and were on the scene at 2:24 a.m., according to Geovanni Sanchez of the L.A. County Fire Department. He said he did not have a more specific location available than in the brush.

Radio dispatch traffic as of 9:11 a.m. indicated the containment percentage was at approximately 65% and the final burn area was estimated at about 25 acres, but officials couldn’t confirm that as of this story’s publication.

“Previously for that (incident), that was holding at 20 acres with 50% containment, but I got the official report of progress stopped at 4:57a.m.,” Sanchez said, adding units were still out there as of 9 a.m.

Initial road closures were in place from from Lake Hughes Road to Dry Gulch, according to firefighters with the Angeles National Forest Service.

California Highway Patrol officials confirmed that officers were assisting with traffic impacts in the area due to firefighting efforts, but those were called off as of 8:45 a.m., according to Officer Michael Nasir.