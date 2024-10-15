Castaic Area Town Council seeks candidates 

While there’s plenty going on in Castaic right now, between landfill problems and future projects for the west side of the Santa Clarita Valley, there doesn’t seem to be much interest in local governance.

And that’s one of the reasons Castaic Area Town Council President Bob Lewis issued a call for the community to get more involved, with a deadline this week for those interested in running for a spot on the town council Nov. 5.

Normally the deadline to file is 90 days before an election, but the council doesn’t have such a stipulation in its bylaws.

So far, only one new application to run has been filed.

The Town Council advises the L.A. County Board of Supervisors for the unincorporated areas as of Castaic and Val Verde as a nonprofit group of volunteers, Lewis said Monday.

The group’s monthly meetings typically discuss community concerns, upcoming projects in the area seeking county permission, as well as reports from the Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.

While the group doesn’t have the same autonomy or authority of a governing board, the group is able to share residents’ concerns with officials, Lewis said.

“And why I do it is I’ve seen the things that we’ve accomplished for our community with our interaction with the various agencies of the county, so it actually works,” he said. “Obviously, we don’t have the power of a city council, but we do have the ear of the supervisor and the various county and state agencies.”

The council has 10 seats, two for each district, and every year, half of the seats are on the ballot.

The five seats include: Region 1, Live Oak, Williams Ranch and the Valencia Commerce Center; Region 2, Val Verde; Region 3, Hasley, Sloan and Romero canyons; Region 4, Meadowood, Bravo and Castaic east of Interstate 5 and south of Lake Hughes Road; and Region 5, which includes Double C Ranch, Stonegate and Castaic east of I-5 and north of Lake Hughes Road.

The deadline to file is Wednesday, Lewis said, and there are a few openings if anyone would like to get involved.

Right now, Andrew Chambers and Jason Gardner represent Region 1, with Chambers eligible for re-election next month, although he has not filed paperwork to run as of Monday. Sally Vasquez has filed her intent to seek the seat.

Region 2 is represented by Oshea Orchid and Abigail Desesa Ordway. Desesa Ordway filed her intent to seek reelection.

Daniel Polo and Michael Minor represent Region 3, and Polo has filed his intent to seek reelection.

For Regions 4 and 5, the incumbents who would be up for election, Jeff Preach and Jim D’Addario, respectively, are technically termed out after having served twice. However, if no one files any opposition to run against them, both would be eligible to serve a third term.

Should they run unopposed, the council would likely appoint them to the vacancy in accordance with the group’s bylaws.

Lewis said Monday if there are challengers who file to run against the incumbents by Wednesday’s deadline, then an election will be held at the Castaic Sports Complex on Nov. 5.

Anyone seeking more information about the group can find out more information on its website: castaictowncouncil.org. There’s also an email address for the group, [email protected].