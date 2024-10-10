Child airlifted after being hit by truck 

A child who was struck by a truck in Valencia Thursday afternoon was transported via airlift to a nearby trauma center, according to officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, a 12-year-old was hit by a truck in the 29200 block of Rio Lobo Way and an airlift was requested.

First responders were dispatched to that location at 3:17 p.m. and were on the scene at 3:23 p.m., according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department. He said he could not confirm where the airlift was taking place, but that no other transports were confirmed as of this story’s publication.

The copter was headed to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at approximately 3:45 p.m., according to first responder emergency radio dispatch traffic.

First responders were still at the scene of the collision as of this story’s publication.