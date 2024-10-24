City Council OKs project for IHOP parking lot 

The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday approved a mixed-use development for the parking lot of the IHOP, adjacent to the Cinema Drive business park, on Bouquet Canyon Road in Valencia.

Several neighboring business interests appealed the project primarily over parking concerns that might be created by the placement of the 30 units, including four live-work units, in a four-story complex being planned for the parking lot catty-corner to the IHOP.

The council ultimately approved the project by a vote of 3-2, with council members Marsha McLean and Laurene Weste voting for the appeal, which would have denied the plans.

The project was recommended for approval at the Aug. 27 City Council meeting before Weste pulled the item literally as it was getting read into that evening’s meeting.

On Tuesday, the developer mentioned a proposal mentioned by Weste that would have possibly addressed the congestion, allowing for 10 more units in the projects and eliminating the IHOP, which is also owned by the applicant. The restaurant has a lease on the site for the next 20 months, based on Tuesday’s hearing.

However, the offer was rebuffed by project applicant Hersel Neman, who said his previous proposal was approved because it met all of the city’s objective standards, which meant that due to state housing laws, there was little the city could do to stop the project’s approval.