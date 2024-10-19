Council to continue closed-session land talks 

Properties include land owned by Weste in Placerita Canyon

The city of Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, Councilwoman Laurene Weste and the Hartigan family are involved in property negotiations that involve over 210 acres across multiple parcels throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, all to be discussed in a closed-session City Council meeting Tuesday.

The parties involved in the negotiations, according to the City Council’s agenda for Tuesday’s special meeting, include: Weste, regarding a little less than 7.5 acres she owns south of Placerita Canyon Road, east of Aden Avenue; Los Angeles County, which owns the adjacent 1-acre lot directly east; about 40 acres known as the Encore Property, which is land owned by the eponymous real estate investment firm just west of Avenida Rancho Tesoro and the Tesoro Del Valle community; and about 160 acres owned by the Hartigan family that’s all the way across the SCV from the other properties, east of Sierra Highway and north of Davenport Road.

Because the talks involve Weste’s property, she is expected to recuse herself from the closed session.

The city’s active and ongoing negotiations are typically not discussed publicly and are exempt from disclosure under state law.

But the resumption of closed-session negotiations after more than a year comes amid a seeming uptick in development talks for Placerita Canyon. The otherwise quiet rural, equestrian special standards district in the city has seen proposals for sound stages, significant infrastructure and a mega-chapel.

The Signal learned just over a week ago that The Master’s University is making plans to build a “cathedral-scale university chapel” on land formerly occupied by The Town & Country Farm School, about 400 feet east of Weste’s lot. The project is intended to be a part of the school’s centennial celebrations planned for 2027.

The Dockweiler Drive extension, which is just down the road, was planned in 2019 and approved in July 2023, and officials said previously it’s a two-year capital improvement project that should begin next year.

Currently, the extension would go through Weste’s privately owned property.

In 2018, Weste told The Signal the city owned an easement for a road alignment going through her property that would not affect her property. There was no purchase of her land, she said.

City officials have said the project would involve a land swap, and no money was expected to change hands.

“I don’t receive anything for that because they are owners of their alignment and they’re not changing any zoning,” she said during a previous interview regarding the project. “There’s really no change for me, other than instead of the road going one direction, it’ll go the other direction. The only change is that the community ends up with a safer access in and out.”

Weste has recused herself from the discussions of the extension. The development of a road through the undeveloped land could increase its property value.

The parcels were designated as part of a mixed-use neighborhood zone in 2013 under the One Valley, One Vision master plan approved in 2013. Under such a designation, the property has a maximum density of 30 units per acre and a maximum building height of 50 feet.

The extension of Dockweiler Drive is a project being split with The Master’s University, which is forecast to cut the commute for the length of the project on Railroad Avenue in half at rush hour, according to previous discussions with city officials.

The extension would create a 0.67-mile roadway connecting Dockweiler Drive to Arch Street and the existing 13th Street at-grade rail crossing at Railroad Avenue.

That work initially was intended to be done in conjunction with several road improvements promised as part of a billion-dollar Shadowbox Studios investment the city approved in summer 2023.

That project, which was slated for the entrance to Placerita Canyon near Railroad Avenue and 12th Street, came to a stop in June, according to several city sources.