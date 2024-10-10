TMU eyes plans for ‘landmark’ chapel  

The church that oversees The Master’s University is looking ahead at its centennial celebration in a few years with plans to build a massive chapel and campus upgrades, according to documents submitted to the city and obtained by The Signal on Tuesday.

The “centerpiece” for the renovations will be development of the Chapel of the Master, “which according to our research will be the first cathedral-scale university chapel built on a Protestant university campus since the Great Depression,” according to TMU officials.

“Grace Community Church of Sun Valley introduces here a major proposed development in Placerita Canyon on six parcels adjacent to the existing campus of The Master’s University, an institution with which the church has enjoyed peaceful, productive and mutually supportive relations for decades,” reads the intro for the project description.

A picture from the proposal that shows the affected properties. Courtesy

The college has been operating in the quiet equestrian-friendly community of Placerita Canyon for the past 60 years or so and is now looking at expanding the resources it offers current students, according to TMU officials.

The project being proposed, which ultimately would need City Council approval as it represents a change to TMU’s approved master plan for the property, includes the former property of the closed Town and Country Farm School, which operated at 22040 Placeritos Boulevard in Newhall.

“The new building’s primary purpose will be to support weekly student chapel services, which are currently held in our existing gymnasium,” according to TMU. The plans describe a mix of uses from academic to administrative, athletic and spiritual.

The plans are centered around a centennial celebration the university is planning for 2027, corresponding with the 100th anniversary of the founding of Los Angeles Baptist College in 1927. Grace Community Church holds its services at 13248 Roscoe Blvd. in Sun Valley.

The proposed Welcome Center

“Moreover, as we believe the attached exhibits demonstrate, this development will turn a major piece of currently unused and abandoned property characterized by vandalism, graffiti, drug use, and overgrown weeds into one of the most beautiful major blocks in the Santa Clarita Valley characterized by vibrant educational, athletic, social, artistic and spiritual activities,” according to the college.

The plans are also intended to provide the college with a new “Welcome Center,” which will become the first building seen upon entrance to the university campus, according to the plans. Athletic uses will include, in addition to the soccer field, a new practice gymnasium for basketball, volleyball and weights.

“We have designed this chapel with great care to become a Santa Clarita landmark and to be one of the most beautiful and well-known college chapels in the world,” according to the plans, which tout TMU’s intention to design a chapel worthy of being a “signature building.”

“Renderings of the two existing property buildings following planned renovation and expansion, as well as renderings of the four planned new buildings including the chapel, are included as attachments,” according to the proposal.

Town and Country closed in 2019, and TMU purchased the property in August 2023, when it was appraised for approximately $3 million, according to L.A. County Assessor’s Office records.

Another look at some of the renovations being proposed

The proposal from the college touts the benefits to the surrounding neighborhood.

“Everywhere universities have completed developments like the one presented here, the monetary value, quality of life and aesthetic and market desirability of surrounding neighborhoods have increased dramatically,” according to the one-stop proposal.

A one-stop proposal is a preliminary review that looks at the feasibility of a project but does not lead to any approvals.

Jason Crawford, director of community development for the city, said the plans would need to go before the City Council for a final approval for any change to a master plan.

A representative for the neighborhood’s homeowners association had not seen the proposal as of this morning+`.

“We are working with the city, and as always, we are grateful for them and their help,” according to a statement emailed Wednesday on behalf of TMU by Mason Nesbitt. “The city’s feedback and continued guidance as we work through the process together are something we appreciate and look forward to. TMU plans to continue to provide a campus that further beautifies and preserves our neighborhood while raising up students who are a blessing to this community.”

Neighbors’ discussion

While the plans have not yet been publicly shared yet, residents have asked questions at City Hall regarding some recent moves TMU has made with respect to student housing.

A planning official on Wednesday confirmed the city has received 16 applications for this academic year for TMU seeking to use homes in the residential neighborhood for student housing, adding that no permits have been issued.

The permit is required for a home that has six or more people 18 years of age or older, according to the city’s code.

Such a permit is valid for one year after its issuance and the city won’t issue a permit to any home that has a pending code-enforcement issue, per the code, which also calls for an annual review of the permits.

The permits are reviewed and issued by the city’s Planning Division.

While there have been some concerns expressed on a Facebook page created for Placerita Canyon residents, one spoke in support at a recent Santa Clarita City Council meeting, regarding “a lot of stuff going on lately with The Master’s University buying houses and things.”

Aaron Moore, who works in the film industry and owns a picturesque Tudor-style Placerita Canyon home listed on the city’s website as a possible filming location, said he wanted to voice a more positive outlook.

“First of all, I think what Master’s is doing is good for the community, it’s good for the canyon,” Moore said at the Aug. 27 meeting. “The houses that they’re buying are being kept up. Maintenance is done well and security comes around, which I really appreciate.”